Walton launches self-made ‘AI Doctor’ feature for smart fridges

Mohammad Rayhan, managing director of Walton Plaza, Nazrul Islam Sarker and Eva Rizwana Nilu, additional managing directors of Walton Hi-Tech Industries, inaugurate AI-based “AI Doctor” feature for smart fridge at the company’s corporate office in Dhaka today. The feature was invented by the team of Walton Research and Innovation (R&I) Centre. Photo: Walton

Walton today launched an artificial intelligence (AI) based "AI Doctor", invented by the team at the Walton Research and Innovation (R&I) Centre.

Mohammad Rayhan, managing director of Walton Plaza, and Nazrul Islam Sarker and Eva Rizwana Nilu, additional managing directors of Walton Hi-Tech Industries, inaugurated the feature at the company's corporate office in Dhaka.

This artificial intelligence system can automatically analyse the performance of a 'Walton Smart' fridge, according to a press release.

From the performance data, it can tell what kind of problem is occurring and also predict probable component failure.

If it sees no improvement, the 'AI Doctor' will send a notification to the nearest service centre with the customer's contact information.

Speaking at the function, Tahasinul Haque, chief business officer of Walton Fridge, said: "With their tireless efforts, Walton has been able to introduce its own 'AI Doctor' feature in smart refrigerators."

"Customers of Walton Smart Fridges will now get faster after-sales service without asking for services. By introducing the 'AI Doctor' feature, Walton reached new heights in manufacturing smart fridges with innovative features," he added.

Highlighting the details of the 'AI Doctor', Azmal Ferdous Bappi, head of Walton Fridge R&I Centre, said: "AI Doctor is an invention of the Walton R&I team. Engineers of our R&I team have worked for almost two years to develop this artificial intelligence feature."

