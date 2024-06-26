Wael Sabra becomes new chairman of BAT Bangladesh

Wael Sabra has been appointed as the chairman of BAT Bangladesh, effective from August 1, 2024.

Sabra will succeed Golam Mainuddin, who completed a remarkable 42-year tenure at BAT Bangladesh.

As a seasoned professional, Sabra has been serving BAT for 21 years.

Currently, he is the area director for BAT Middle East, South Asia, North Africa, Caucasus and Central Asia, according to a press release.

Beginning his career with BAT in 2003, Sabra held numerous senior positions in the company, gaining extensive experience through his work across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, which has contributed to the company's continued success.

Since March 2023, he has served as a non-executive director on the board of directors of BAT Bangladesh.

"The BAT Bangladesh management board warmly welcomes Wael Sabra to his new role. The company looks forward to leveraging his extensive experience and leadership to drive strong business results and continue its mission as a credible growth partner for the nation," the press release read.

Sabra holds a master's degree in finance from the University of Florida and a bachelor's degree in business administration from the American University of Beirut.

He is also a Certified Management Accountant.