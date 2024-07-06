Visa’s Group Country Manager Sandeep Ghosh to arrive in Bangladesh tomorrow

Sandeep Ghosh, group country manager for India and South Asia at Visa, will arrive in Bangladesh tomorrow for a two-day visit.

During the visit, Sandeep will engage with policy elites, government stakeholders and key partners to explore further opportunities for Visa to be a key contributor in Bangladesh's digital payments landscape and in realising the Smart Bangladesh vision.

He has been instrumental in fostering a trusted payments ecosystem and driving financial inclusion at scale.

His visit reiterates Visa's commitment to supporting Bangladesh's digital transformation with a smart cashless economy and its relentless focus on furthering the country's financial inclusion agenda.

For Visa, the global leader in digital payments, Bangladesh is a pivotal market in the global shift towards a cashless economy.

Sandeep's visit is a testament to Visa's focus on partnering with Bangladesh as a significant ally in scaling its digital economy.

His engagements will shed light on Visa's strategic vision and technological advancements in providing seamless and secure payment solutions for consumers and businesses and prioritise building a collaborative environment to promote innovation and inclusivity in the financial sector.

Sandeep's previous visits to Bangladesh built successful strategic collaborations and new avenues strengthening Visa's pioneering role in developing inclusive digital solutions for the market.