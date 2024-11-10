Visa Leadership Conclave emphasises deepening of digitisation of Bangladesh economy

Ashik Chowdhury, executive chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, and Sandeep Ghosh, group country manager for India and South Asia at Visa, pose for photographs with dignitaries of the award-giving ceremony, styled “Visa Leadership Conclave Bangladesh 2024”, at a hotel in the capital recently. Photo: VISA

Recognising the importance of Bangladesh as a market, a Visa Leadership Conclave in Dhaka reiterated Visa's focus on expanding digitisation of the Bangladesh economy.

The digital payment solutions provider recently organised the annual "Visa Leadership Conclave Bangladesh 2024" at a hotel in the capital recently to award its most valued clients and partners in the country.

Visa says it continues to work closely with policymakers, stakeholders and key partners to contribute to Bangladesh's digital payments landscape, focusing on bringing innovation and sustainable growth to the country.

"We truly believe in the country's potential and, buoyed by its rapid adoption of all things digital, we are confident that Bangladesh will become a less-cash, digitally empowered economy at speed," said Sandeep Ghosh, group country manager for India and South Asia at Visa.

"Visa is honoured to be working closely with its partners and the government to make this happen across different spheres of commerce," he added.

Sabbir Ahmed, Visa's country manager for Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, said that Visa is looking forward to deepening its commitment to Bangladesh further and focusing on scaling the less-cash agenda through innovation and inclusivity.

Ashik Chowdhury, executive chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, attended the programme as the chief guest.

Various banks, mobile financial services providers and merchants were honoured by the global digital payment solution provider for their contributions to the digital payment ecosystem.

Rafeza Akhter Kanta, director of the Payment Systems Department at the Bangladesh Bank, and James Gardiner, foreign service officer of the US Department of State at the US Embassy in Dhaka, were also present.