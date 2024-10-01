Union Capital holds 26th AGM

Munshi Shafiul Haque, chairman and independent director of Union Capital Limited, presides over the company’s 26th annual general meeting at the Gulshan Shooting Club in the capital’s Gulshan recently. Photo: Union Capital

Union Capital Limited recently organised its 26th annual general meeting at the Gulshan Shooting Club in Gulshan, Dhaka.

Munshi Shafiul Haque, chairman and independent director of the non-bank financial institution (NBFI), presided over the meeting, according to a press release.

Waqar A Choudhury and Nadeem A Chaudhury, directors of the NBFI, Qazi Moinuddin Mahmud independent director and associate professor of the management studies at the University of Dhaka, and ANM Golam Shabbir, managing director and CEO (current charge), were present.

Tajrina Sikder, director of the company, virtually joined the programme.

In the meeting, the shareholders expressed that they have full confidence and support in the steps taken by the current board of directors and management in transitioning the company from its current status.

Md Abdul Hannan, company secretary (current charge), Asifur Rahman, auditor's representative, AKM Mushfiqur Rahman, representative of the scrutinising institute Suraiya Parveen and Associates, along with other officials of Union Capital Limited were also present.