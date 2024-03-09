Tylox names Shakib as brand ambassador

Film actor Shakib Khan, director of Remark-Herlan, and Bangladesh premier cricket all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, brand ambassador of Tylox, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at a hotel in Dhaka recently. Photo: Remark HB

Tylox, a homecare brand of the US, has named Bangladesh national cricket team all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan as its brand ambassador.

The American homecare brand recently penned an agreement with the all-rounder at a hotel in Dhaka, read a press release.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Shakib Khan, film actor and director of Remark-Herlan, expressed his enthusiasm at the collaboration, emphasising its potential to propel both parties to greater heights.

In a statement, Shakib expressed his optimism regarding Tylox, emphasising the extensive research and dedication invested in its development.

He said Tylox would showcase contribute to Bangladesh's global reputation through its exceptional performance.

Remark HB, affiliated with Remark LLC based in the USA, is producing "Tylox" within Bangladesh and distributing it to consumers at an affordable price.

Ashraful Ambia, managing director of Remark HB, underlined the company's pursuit of an all-encompassing solution for household surface cleaning, emphasising the importance of environmental cleanliness.

He highlighted Remark's introduction of a new product range, prepared in one of Asia's largest and most eco-friendly factories, addressing the need for effective yet environmentally conscious cleaning solutions.

Hasan Faruk, operative director of home and personal care division at Remark HB, Amdadul Haque Sarker, managing director and CEO of Herlan Zone, Mazedur Rahman Ratan, head of sales at Remark HB, and Abdul Alim Shimul, head of operations at Herlan Store, were also present.