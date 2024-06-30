Transcom Digital names “Dream Exchange Offer” campaign winner

Senior officials of Transcom Digital hand over the “JACKPOT” to Chowdhury Moazzem Hossain, the winner of “Dream Exchange Offer” scratch and win campaign, at the company’s flagship showroom in Gulshan today. Photo: Transcom Digital

Transcom Digital today named the winner of the "JACKPOT" in the "Dream Exchange Offer" scratch and win campaign.

Chowdhury Moazzem Hossain from Dhaka won the jackpot, receiving a set of electronics and home appliances, including a television, fridge, air conditioner, washing machine, and more, according to a press release.

Senior officials of Transcom Digital handed over the prize to the winner at its flagship showroom in Gulshan.

During the "Dream Exchange Offer", customers won substantial discounts, attractive exchange deals, free gifts, and much more.

Transcom Digital offers the best deals on TVs, fridges, ACs, washing machines, electronics and home appliances from world-renowned brands.

Customers enjoy free delivery and free installation with every purchase.

The company launched the campaign ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.