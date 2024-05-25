Sun Pharma opens new manufacturing unit in Bangladesh

Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment adviser to the prime minister, poses for photographs after inaugurating a manufacturing plant of Sun Pharmaceuticals (EZ) at the Meghna Industrial Economic Zone in Narayanganj today. Photo: Sun Pharmaceuticals (EZ)

Sun Pharmaceuticals (EZ), a subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, expanded its footprint in Bangladesh as the drug-maker inaugurated a new manufacturing plant at the Meghna Industrial Economic Zone in Narayanganj today.

Equipped with the latest technology and conforming to cGMP standards, the plant has an annual production capacity of approximately 1 billion tablets and capsules.

Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment adviser to the prime minister, inaugurated the plant, according to a press release.

Rahman praised Sun Pharma's efforts, highlighting its contribution to economic growth and innovation.

"Sun Pharma is the world's fourth-largest specialty generics company with presence in specialty generics and consumer healthcare products. It is the largest pharmaceutical company in India and is a leading generic company in the US as well as global emerging markets," he said.

Sun Pharma's high growth global specialty portfolio spans innovative products in dermatology, ophthalmology, and onco-dermatology.

The company's vertically integrated operations deliver high-quality medicines, trusted by physicians and consumers in over 100 countries. Its manufacturing facilities are spread across six continents.

Sun Pharma is proud of its multi-cultural workforce drawn from over 50 nations.

Pranay Verma, high commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Shaikh Yusuf Harun, executive chairman (senior secretary) of Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority, and Maj Gen Mohammad Yousuf, director general of the Directorate General of Drug Administration, and Mostafa Kamal, chairman and managing director of the Meghna Group of Industries, were present.

Among others, Abdul Muktadir, president of the Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries and chairman and managing director of Incepta Pharmaceuticals, SM Shafiuzzaman, secretary general of the Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries, and Prof Firoj Ahmed, acting dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Dhaka, were also present.