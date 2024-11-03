Sri Lanka Bangladesh chamber holds ‘Annual Members Night’

Dharmapala Weerakkody, high commissioner of Sri Lanka to Bangladesh, poses photographs with Najith Meewanage, president of the Sri Lanka Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the board of directors of the chamber at the International Club in the capital’s Gulshan recently. Photo: Commercial Bank of Ceylon

The Sri Lanka Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SLBCCI) organised an "Annual Members Night" at International Club in the capital's Gulshan recently.

The event brought together the chamber's members to strengthen ties and reflect on its progress, the chamber said in a press release.

Dharmapala Weerakkody, high commissioner of Sri Lanka to Bangladesh and patron of the chamber, attended the event as chief guest.

Najith Meewanage, president of the chamber, outlined the chamber's recent successes, ongoing initiatives and future goals to enhance economic collaboration between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Discussions centred on the current economic landscape of Bangladesh, with focus on economic trends and the views of local regulatory bodies regarding the revival of the economy.

Anil Weerakkody, secretary to the chamber, along with the board of directors of the chamber, were also present.