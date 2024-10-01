Singer launches campaign featuring Turkish star Burak Özçivit

Singer Bangladesh Ltd, a subsidiary of Arçelik, a flagship company of Türkiye's Koç Group, recently launched a campaign, titled "Singer Bangladesh Transformation Journey", highlighting the brand's commitment to growth and excellence through implementing three key pillars of business transformation.

The campaign's main content is a compelling "1-minute 5-second video" that showcases Singer's transformation journey, highlighting the new manufacturing plant, concept store and corporate workspace.

Featuring Turkish superstar Burak Özçivit, brand ambassador of Singer Beko, the video has already generated overwhelming positive engagement across social media platforms, positioning Singer Bangladesh as a leader in innovation and quality in the Bangladesh market.

Commenting on the campaign, MHM Fairoz, managing director and CEO of Singer Bangladesh, said: "Singer Bangladesh Transformation Journey" campaign reflects our commitment to enhancing the quality of life for Bangladeshi consumers through sustainable and innovative practices. We are thrilled to unveil our transformation journey and have Burak Özçivit as the face of this campaign."

"Our new manufacturing plant, concept store, and workspace underscore our commitment to bringing global expertise and standards to Bangladesh while ensuring local growth and development. This transformation journey campaign aims to boost the positive sentiment about the brand as well as lift the brand image."

This communication strategy underscores Singer Bangladesh's focus on enhancing the consumer experience while integrating global expertise and standards.

The campaign highlights three major pillars in the brand's ongoing transformation, which include its manufacturing plant, Singer Beko concept store and world-class workplace.

Singer Bangladesh built a manufacturing plant with an investment of $78 million, which will create employment opportunities for more than 4,000 people. The facility has also been awarded LEED gold certification for its sustainable design.

The Singer Beko concept store in Gulshan 1 modelled after Arçelik's award-winning design in Istanbul, offers customers an immersive, world-class retail experience. The company has plans to build more such stores across major urban areas in 2024, setting new benchmarks in customer engagement.

In a move to foster innovation and collaboration, Singer Bangladesh relocated its corporate headquarters to the capital's Gulshan 2. Designed by renowned Turkish architects, the new office is designed to foster innovation, creativity and collaboration.