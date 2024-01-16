Sheltech Ceramics raises Tk 150cr

Organisation News
Sheltech Ceramics, a ceramics manufacturing company and a concern of Sheltech Group, has raised Tk 150 crore by issuing non-convertible cumulative preference shares.

The management took this step as a proactive measure to minimise future financial risks, the company said in a press release.

Starting commercial production in February 2019, Sheltech Ceramics is capable of producing 420,000 sqft of tiles per day with the help of modern European technology.

It manufactures a wide variety of world-class wall and floor tiles, both interior and exterior, with the designs, sizes and textures based on an analysis of current market trends and styles preferred by customers.

