ShareTrip wins ‘Leading Online Travel Agency’ award

Mofassal Aziz, head of brand communication, media and public relations division at ShareTrip, receives an award at a function held at the InterContinental Dhaka in the capital recently. Photo: ShareTrip

ShareTrip, a travel and lifestyle platform in Bangladesh, was honoured "Leading Online Travel Agency" for the company's commitment to innovation and excellence in the travel industry at the Travel, Tourism, and Hospitality Awards 2024.

Jointly organised by Prime Bank and The Bangladesh Monitor, the award winners were selected from 184 entries by a jury of professionals and leaders from various sectors, along with over 108,000 online public votes cast across different categories, according to a press release.

Mofassal Aziz, head of brand communication, media and public relations division at ShareTrip, received the award at the function held at the InterContinental Dhaka in the capital recently.

Sadia Haque, co-founder and CEO of ShareTrip, expressed her gratitude, stating: "This award speaks volumes about the love and trust our customers place in us. It drives us to continue innovating and creating better travel experiences for all."

With this recognition, ShareTrip reinforces its position as a trailblazer in the travel tech space, offering cutting-edge solutions that redefine travel for its rapidly expanding community.