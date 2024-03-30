Shakib becomes Rupayan City's brand ambassador

M Mahbubur Rahman, chief executive officer of Rupayan City, and Shakib Al Hasan, premier allrounder of Bangladesh cricket team, shake hands and exchange documents of an agreement at the Sky Villa Lounge in Uttara, Dhaka recently. Photo: Rupayan City

Rupayan City, a premier gated community, named Shakib Al Hasan, premier all-rounder and former captain of the Bangladesh cricket team, as its brand ambassador.

The realtor recently signed an agreement with the star cricketer to this regard at the Sky Villa Lounge in the capital's Uttara, read a press release.

M Mahbubur Rahman, chief executive officer of Rupayan City, inked the deal with Shakib.

"As a unique brand in real estate, Rupayan City's atmosphere is exceptional. It has space for sports and is safe for children while there are separate walkways for elders," said Shakib.

"There is a scarcity of such places in Dhaka. The ambience of this place will astonish anybody. I don't know whether any cricketer lives here. If they don't, they may come here," he added.

Shakib will take part in many promotional activities as brand ambassador of Rupayan City.

Currently, Rupayan City features residential spaces in the Rupayan Majestic Condo, Rupayan Grand Condo, Lavish Rupayan Sky Villa, and commercial spaces in Rupayan Maxus. It will soon start the next generation smart city, named "Rupayan North South City.

Among others, Mahir Ali Khan Ratul, co-chairman of Rupayan Group, Captain (retd) PJ Ullah, adviser, Brigadier (retd) Salahuddin, chief operating officer, Rezaul Haque Limon, chief business officer (RCU), and Goutam Tarafder, chief business officer (Maxus), were also present.