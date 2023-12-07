SEL celebrates 40 years of journey

Mohammad Abdul Awal, managing director of the Structural Engineers Ltd (SEL), cuts a cake to celebrate SEL’s 40th anniversary styled “Shubhechcha Exchange and Sweet Faces” at the Orchard Convention Hall of SEL Orchard Point in Dhanmondi, Dhaka recently. Photo: Structural Engineers

The Structural Engineers Ltd (SEL), a diversified steel fabricator in Bangladesh, recently marked 40 years of operation in the construction and housing industry of the country.

The company organised a programme titled "Shubhechcha Exchange and Sweet Faces" at the Orchard Convention Hall of SEL Orchard Point in Dhanmondi, Dhaka.

Prof Abdullah Abu Saeed, an educationist and founder of World Literature Centre, attended the event as chief guest, read a press release.

Saeed praised SEL's integrity, quality of work and customer service and wished the next year would be even more beautiful and prosperous.

In his speech, Mohammad Abdul Awal, managing director of SEL, highlighted the future plans of the company and hopes for further improvement in customer service standards.

To mark the occasion of its anniversary, SEL offered package prices on ready flats and attractive price discounts on other flats which are available throughout the month of December.

Along with modern apartment projects in Eskaton, SEL has attractive projects in Gulshan, Dhanmondi, Uttara, Bashundhara, Green Road, Malibagh, Mirpur, Jigatola and Savar in Dhaka.

Apart from this, SEL also extended its activities to Chattogram, Cumilla and Khulna to solve housing problems outside Dhaka.

Among others, AHM Zahirul Haque, additional managing director of the company, Mohammad Abdullah, deputy managing director, and Mohammad Abdur Rahman (Shafi), additional deputy managing director, were also present.