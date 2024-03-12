Saco Watch Company launches ‘Bell and Ross’ in Bangladesh

Rashed Khan Menon, a member of parliament for the Barishal-2 constituency and president of the Workers Party of Bangladesh, and Atiqur Rahman, chairman of Saco Watch Company, cut a ribbon to inaugurate a showroom at Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka for the sales of French brand watch “Bell and Ross” in Bangladesh. Photo: Saco Watch Company

The Saco Watch Company recently launched a showroom at Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka, which will feature watches offered by French brand 'Bell and Ross'.

Some 20 imported models of Bell and Ross watches, all made in Switzerland, will be available at this showroom.

The company is giving a two-year international warranty, but customers who register their purchase on the company's website will receive an additional year of warranty.

Rashed Khan Menon, a member of parliament from the Barishal-2 constituency and president of the Workers Party of Bangladesh, attended the launching programme as chief guest, read a press release.

"Saco Watch Company has been importing Swiss watches to Bangladesh for many years, making them accessible to watch enthusiasts through their various showrooms, rapidly advancing in the watch business sector in the country," said Menon.

Menon conveyed his confidence in the significance of introducing the "Bell and Ross" brand in Bangladesh.

Atiqur Rahman, chairman of Saco Watch Company, emphasised the modern and high-quality nature of watches, expressing hope for a successful market reception.

"The company not only sells watches, but also provides original parts. It also features watches from various brands, including Omega," said Rahman.

Among others, Romain Desmarest, senior sales manager of Bell and Ross Company, Abul Hasan Chowdhury, former minister for foreign affairs, Ikram Rahman, managing director of Saco Watch Company, and Md Lutfur Rahman, general manager, were also present.