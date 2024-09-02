Rezaul Karim made chairman of BPDB

Md Rezaul Karim was appointed chairman of the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) on Sunday.

Karim had been serving the BPDB as member (distribution) prior to joining the new role, according to a press release.

He replaced former chairman Md Mahbubur Rahman.

Karim started his professional career in the BPDB's Khulna Power Plant as an assistant engineer in 1991.

He also served as sub-divisional engineer, executive engineer and manager (superintending engineer) at the same power plant.

Karim was appointed deputy project director of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Project in 2018.

He obtained a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the Khulna University of Engineering and Technology in 1989.