Prime Bank signs deal with British Asian Trust and SAJIDA Foundation to donate funds

Faisal Rahman, additional managing director of Prime Bank, poses for a photograph with Eshrat Waris, country director of British Asian Trust Bangladesh, and Muhymin Chowdhury, director, impact investments and partnerships of SAJIDA Foundation, among other officials. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank PLC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with British Asian Trust and SAJIDA Foundation at the bank's Gulshan corporate office yesterday.

The deal enables Prime Bank to donate funds to promote collaboration for identifying and investing in Bangladesh-based agricultural innovations that present the most impactful and promising solutions in climate resilience in Bangladesh, said a press release.

On behalf of the bank, Faisal Rahman, additional managing director, and other senior officials were present.

Eshrat Waris, country director of British Asian Trust Bangladesh, and Muhymin Chowdhury, director for impact investments and partnerships of SAJIDA Foundation, represented their respective organisations.