Premier Bank approves 12.5% cash dividend

Photo: Premier Bank

Premier Bank PLC's board of directors recently approved a 12.5 percent cash dividend for 2023 at its 25th annual general meeting (AGM) held digitally.

HBM Iqbal, chairman of the board, presided over the AGM, according to a press release. Mohammad Abu Jafar, managing director and CEO of the bank, presented the performance report of 2023.

Moin Iqbal, vice-chairman, Naba Gopal Banik and Kaiser A Chowdhury, independent directors, and Mohammad Akram Hossain, company secretary, were present along with BH Haroon, Abdus Salam Murshedy, Shafiqur Rahman, Jamal G Ahmed, Nahyan Haroon and Shaila Shelley Khan, members of the board.

