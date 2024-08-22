Pragati Life Insurance declares 14% cash dividend

Syed M Altaf Hussain, a director of Pragati Life Insurance, presides over the life insurer’s 24th annual general meeting, which was held virtually today. The meeting announced a 14 percent cash dividend for 2023. Photo: Pragati Life Insurance

Pragati Life Insurance announced a 14 percent cash dividend for the year that ended on December 31, 2023.

The announcement came at the insurer's 24th annual general meeting (AGM), which was held virtually today.

Syed M Altaf Hussain, director, presided over the meeting, according to a press release.

Mohammed Abdul Awwal, Md Shafiur Rahman, Mohammed Abdul Hamid, Suhel Ahmed Choudhury, Sayed Quamrul Hossain and Anwar Faruque, directors, joined the AGM.

Jagadish Kumar Bhanja, company secretary, conducted the meeting.

Among others, Md Jalalul Azim, chief executive officer, and Chandra Shekhar Das, chief financial officer, also joined the meeting.