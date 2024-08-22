Organisation News
Star Business Desk
Thu Aug 22, 2024 08:20 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 22, 2024 08:24 PM

Most Viewed

Organisation News

Pragati Life Insurance declares 14% cash dividend

Star Business Desk
Thu Aug 22, 2024 08:20 PM Last update on: Thu Aug 22, 2024 08:24 PM
Syed M Altaf Hussain, a director of Pragati Life Insurance, presides over the life insurer’s 24th annual general meeting, which was held virtually today. The meeting announced a 14 percent cash dividend for 2023. Photo: Pragati Life Insurance

Pragati Life Insurance announced a 14 percent cash dividend for the year that ended on December 31, 2023.

The announcement came at the insurer's 24th annual general meeting (AGM), which was held virtually today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Syed M Altaf Hussain, director, presided over the meeting, according to a press release.

Mohammed Abdul Awwal, Md Shafiur Rahman, Mohammed Abdul Hamid, Suhel Ahmed Choudhury, Sayed Quamrul Hossain and Anwar Faruque, directors, joined the AGM.

Jagadish Kumar Bhanja, company secretary, conducted the meeting.

Among others, Md Jalalul Azim, chief executive officer, and Chandra Shekhar Das, chief financial officer, also joined the meeting.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
Menon.jpg
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

রাশেদ খান মেনন গুলশান থেকে গ্রেপ্তার

বাংলাদেশের ওয়ার্কার্স পার্টির সভাপতি রাশেদ খান মেননকে গ্রেপ্তার করেছে পুলিশ। 

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

বন্যায় অন্তত ৩ জনের মৃত্যু, পানিবন্দি সাড়ে ৪ লাখ পরিবার

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification