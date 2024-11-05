Pragati Life, Grameen Digital Healthcare Solutions sign deal

Md Jalalul Azim, managing director and CEO of Pragati Life Insurance Limited, and Ahmed Armaan Siddiqui, chief executive officer of Grameen Digital Healthcare Solutions, shake hands and exchange signed documents of an agreement at Telecom Bhaban in the capital recently. Photo: Pragati Life Insurance

Pragati Life Insurance Limited recently signed an agreement with Grameen Digital Healthcare Solutions (GDHS) to launch an integrated life and health insurance package for users of the on-demand digital healthcare platform "Shukhee App".

Md Jalalul Azim, managing director and CEO of the life insurer, and Ahmed Armaan Siddiqui, chief executive officer of GDHS, penned the deal at Telecom Bhaban in the capital, said a press release.

Through this agreement, the insurer will extend life and health insurance coverage under a micro-insurance scheme as part of its alternative distribution channel initiatives, designed to benefit "Shukhee App" subscribers.

The partnership aims to make insurance more accessible and affordable to a broader range of people, particularly through digital channels.

Kazi Waqar Ahmed, financial adviser to the chairman of Grameen Telecom Trust, and Sajadul Haque, senior executive vice-president and head of ADC at the life insurer, along with other senior officials from both the organisations, were also present.