Organisation News
Star Business Desk
Sat Jun 29, 2024 09:12 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 29, 2024 09:14 PM

Most Viewed

Organisation News

Paramount Insurance Company declares 10% cash dividend

Star Business Desk
Sat Jun 29, 2024 09:12 PM Last update on: Sat Jun 29, 2024 09:14 PM
Newaz Ahmed, chairman of Paramount Insurance Company, poses for photographs with participants of the insurer’s 25th annual general meeting held at the Emmanuelle’s Party Centre in the capital’s Gulshan recently. The insurer declared a 10 percent cash dividend for 2023. Photo: Paramount Insurance Company

Paramount Insurance Company recently declared a 10 percent cash dividend for the year that ended on December 31, 2023.

The declaration came at the insurer's 25th annual general meeting (AGM), which was held in a hybrid platform at the Emmanuelle's Party Centre in the capital's Gulshan, according to a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Newaz Ahmed, chairman of the insurer, presided over the AGM.

Among others, directors of the insurer, entrepreneurs and officers joined the event.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

‘বিএনপির আন্দোলন নিয়ে আওয়ামী লীগ মোটেও বিচলিত নয়’

‘আমাদের শিকড় বাংলাদেশের মাটির অনেক গভীরে।’

১০ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

দুর্নীতির বিরুদ্ধে অভিযান শুরু করেছি, কারও রক্ষা নেই: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification