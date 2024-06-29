Paramount Insurance Company declares 10% cash dividend
Paramount Insurance Company recently declared a 10 percent cash dividend for the year that ended on December 31, 2023.
The declaration came at the insurer's 25th annual general meeting (AGM), which was held in a hybrid platform at the Emmanuelle's Party Centre in the capital's Gulshan, according to a press release.
Newaz Ahmed, chairman of the insurer, presided over the AGM.
Among others, directors of the insurer, entrepreneurs and officers joined the event.
