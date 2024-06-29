Paramount Insurance Company declares 10% cash dividend

Newaz Ahmed, chairman of Paramount Insurance Company, poses for photographs with participants of the insurer’s 25th annual general meeting held at the Emmanuelle’s Party Centre in the capital’s Gulshan recently. The insurer declared a 10 percent cash dividend for 2023. Photo: Paramount Insurance Company

Paramount Insurance Company recently declared a 10 percent cash dividend for the year that ended on December 31, 2023.

The declaration came at the insurer's 25th annual general meeting (AGM), which was held in a hybrid platform at the Emmanuelle's Party Centre in the capital's Gulshan, according to a press release.

Newaz Ahmed, chairman of the insurer, presided over the AGM.

Among others, directors of the insurer, entrepreneurs and officers joined the event.