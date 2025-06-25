NKA Mobin elected president of ICAB

NKA Mobin, executive president of Emerging Credit Rating Limited (ECRL), has been elected president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) for a one-year term, effective from June 24.

He succeeds Maria Howlader, who has completed her tenure as president, according to a press release.

Mobin has been a member of the ICAB Council since 2019 and served as vice-president in 2019 and 2022. A sponsor director of ECRL, a credit rating agency licensed by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission and established approximately 16 years ago— he brings a wealth of experience to the role.

He currently serves as a government-nominated board director of Biman Bangladesh Airlines and as an independent director at Citizen Bank PLC.

He was independent director at Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited, Heidelberg Cement Bangladesh Limited, Mobil-Jamuna Lubricants Bangladesh Limited, Shasha Denims Limited, Omera Petroleum Limited.

His career spans over 25 years, from 1986 to 2009, in diverse financial and corporate leadership roles.

Having qualified as a Chartered Accountant, Mobin previously worked at Swedish/Dhaka Match, KAFCO, Ciba-Geigy/Novartis Bangladesh Limited, and Grameenphone Ltd.

He holds both bachelor's and master's degrees in finance from the University of Dhaka.

Meanwhile, Suraiya Zannath, Md Rokonuzzaman, Muhammad Mehedi Hasan, and Md Moniruzzaman have been elected vice-presidents of ICAB.

Zannath, the first woman in Bangladesh to qualify as a Chartered Accountant from ICAB, began her career with BRAC and later served as chief financial officer at Save the Children (USA), Dhaka.

She currently works as Lead Governance Specialist (Financial Management) at the World Bank's South Asia Region, and was recently posted at its Governance Global Unit in Washington, DC.

She has contributed significantly to enhancing public financial management, fiscal accountability, and legislative oversight across South and East Asia.

Md Rokonuzzaman, who qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1998 and became a Fellow of ICAB in 2003, is a partner at ACNABIN Chartered Accountants.

With a decade of experience in local and multinational firms, including GSK Bangladesh Ltd, he has served in various ICAB committees, including the Board of Studies, Technical and Research Committee, and the Investigation and Disciplinary Committee.

He led ERP system deployments such as JDE at GSK and SAP at MGH Group.

Mehedi Hasan is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (UK), and the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh beside the ICAB.

He joined Rahman Rahman Huq, KPMG as a partner in 2010 and currently serves as an audit and tax partner.

Md Moniruzzaman, a Fellow of ICAB with over 17 years of experience, is the managing partner of Alam M Zaman & Co.

He has held leadership roles at RM Group and SL Group, and is also a VAT consultant certified by the National Board of Revenue.

He holds honours and master's degrees in accounting.