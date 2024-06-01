New office bearers of crop protection association

M Sayeduzzaman of Mimpex Agrochemicals and Md Moazzem Hossain Palash of Assign Crop Care, have been re-elected as chairman and secretary general respectively of the Bangladesh Crop Protection Association (BCPA) for two-year term.

Md Tofiqul Islam, member of the election of the association, announced the names of the newly-elected office bearers after holding the BCPA's 44th annual general meeting at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital's Agargaon recently.

Ataur Rahman Khan of Agro Winner was elected as senior vice-chairman while and Md Mahbubur Rahman Gazi of MR Enterprise was elected as treasurer.

Md Manzurul Huda of Sweet Agrovet and AHM Sadrul Alam of Aungkur Traders were elected as vice-chairman 1 and 2 respectively.

Meanwhile, Md Reaz Uddin Ahmed of Bayer CropScience and Md Marufuzzaman of Gurpukur Corporation were elected as joint secretary general 1 and 2 respectively.

The other member of the executive committee are SM Khaled of Ingenious Crop Science, Raihanul Anam of Pafs Agro International Company, Md Serazul Islam of Chemist Crop Care, Md Mizanur Rahman Khan of Siraj Agro International, Md Abdul Alim of Padma Agro Sprayers Company, Md Sadiqul Islam of Sara Chemicals, Md Rafiqul Islam of Total Agro Science, Dilip Kumar Bhowmik of Popular Agro Industries, Md Arshadur Rahman of Biotech Agrovet, Md Kabir Uddin of Agro Link BD, KM Firoz Ahmed of Fasal Agro Industries, Syed Moinul Islam of Agro Vim, and AKM Masudur Rahman of DM Crop Care.