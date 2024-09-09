New leadership in BAB after 17 years

Abdul Hai becomes BAB chairman

Abdul Hai Sarker, newly elected chairman of the Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB), Mohammad Abdul Mannan and Romo Rouf Chowdhury, vice-chairmen, pose for photographs after being elected for the remaining period of the current term till February 28, 2025 at the BAB headquarters in Dhaka today. Photo: First Security Islami Bank

Abdul Hai Sarker, chairman of Dhaka Bank PLC, has been elected as chairman of the ad-hoc committee of the Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB).

Mohammad Abdul Mannan, chairman of First Security Islami Bank PLC, and Romo Rouf Chowdhury, chairman of Bank Asia PLC, were elected as vice-chairmen of the association for the rest of the current term till February 28, 2025.

The election was held during the association's executive committee meeting at its headquarters in Dhaka today, said a press release.

Abdul Awal Mintoo, chairman of National Bank and a former chairman of BAB, presided over the meeting.

The change in the leadership comes following the formation of an ad-hoc committee.

Nazrul Islam Mazumder, former chairman of EXIM Bank, had been in the charge for the past 17 years despite the term of a committee being capped at three years as per the association's constitution.