Neamul Mohsin to become CIO of investment office for Oxford University 

Neamul Mohsin has, current deputy chief investment officer (CIO), will be the Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of OU Endowment Management (OUem), the investment office for the University of Oxford and several of its colleges, from January 1, 2025.

OUem manages £6 billion in assets for the nearly 1,000-year-old institution, according to a press release.

Mohsin, 41, joined OUem's investment team in 2012 and has served as Deputy CIO since August 2022.

Alongside his role at OUem, he serves on the investment committees for Eighteen48 Partners and Arlington Family Offices in the US.

Mohsin began his career as a consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers Strategy, specialising in commercial due diligence and business valuations.

He graduated from the University of Oxford's Pembroke College in 2005 and was an Arthur Andersen/Deloitte scholar throughout his studies.