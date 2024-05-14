Natura Care starts journey

Asif Wahab Khan, managing director of Natura Care, and Mohammed Nazim Uddin, CEO, pose for photographs during the launching ceremony of the personal care brand’s range of haircare and skincare products. Photo: Natura Care

Natura Care, a newly formed personal care brand with focus on haircare and skincare products, has entered the market.

The ingredients of each product of the 'Natura Care' brand are 100 percent natural.

The brand was recently unveiled at a grand function held at the CCULB Resort and Convention Hall in Kaliganj.

Asif Wahab Khan, the personal care brand's managing director, Mohammed Nazim Uddin, CEO, Aditya Shome, head of business strategy, Shams Arifeen Auvi, head of marketing, Md Imtiaz Osman Talukder, head of sales, Md Khaled Hossain, head of operations, and Golam Kibria Khan, GM of operations of the mother company Padma Group of Converters, were present alongside other senior officials and field employees.

Asif Wahab Khan said: "More or less everyone suffers from skin problems due to environmental pollution. If you are into skin care, you will find various cosmetics in the market. We guarantee the highest quality naturally pure cosmetic products."

At the event, the company's future plans were laid out while detailed information of each product and materials were provided.

Mohammed Nazim Uddin said: "There is a demand for products of genuine brands in this subcontinent. The skin cosmetics and hair oil market is very strong with the presence of various brands. We hope Natura Care will secure its position among the leading brands. The quality of the product, and the trust of the users will be able to sustain this brand significantly."

Aditya Shome added: "A recent study shows that 15 percent of the demand for cosmetics is being met by the domestic production. Another 15 percent are imported foreign products. The remaining 70 percent of cosmetics are made with fake and harmful ingredients. In this situation, customers can trust Natura Care as a trusted cosmetic brand."