Organisation News
Star Business Desk
Fri Jun 14, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Jun 14, 2024 12:00 AM

National Housing Finance opens Sales Center at Aftabnagar

Photo: National Housing Finance

National Housing Finance PLC opened its Aftabnagar Sales Center in the capital recently.

Mohammad Shamsul Islam, managing director and CEO of National Housing Finance, inaugurated the opening ceremony, according to a press release.

Alamgir Hossain Dhali, president of National Housing Finance, Shital Chandra Saha, executive vice-president and head of operations, Mahbubur Rashid Al-Amin, vice-president and head of business division, Suraiya Yeasmin, FAVP and Head of Motijheel Branch, and Sirajul Islam, vice-president of Aftabnagar Society, were present at the ceremony.

