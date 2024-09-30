Organisation News
National Finance elects Ridwan, Rozina directors at 22nd AGM

Asif Zahir, chairman of National Finance Limited, presides over its 22nd annual general meeting at a local hotel in the capital today. Photo: National Finance

Ridwan Mannan and Rozina Yasmin Kabir have been elected directors of National Finance Limited.

The election was held during its 22nd annual general meeting (AGM) at a hotel in the capital today.

Asif Zahir, chairman of the non-bank financial institution (NBFI), presided over the meeting, where Abu Zakir Ahmed was introduced as company secretary.

Maruf Akhtar Mannan, Md Abdul Mannan Bhaiyan, Fahima Mannan and Arifa Kabir, directors of the NBFI, were present.

Foreign shareholders of the NBFI virtually joined the AGM.

Among others, Yaweer Saeed, independent director, Irteza Ahmed Khan, managing director, and Kamal Uddin, chief financial officer (acting) of the company, were also present.

