Mutual Trust Bank signs deal with D Money Bangladesh

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) launched a new partnership with D Money Bangladesh Ltd for a range of digital services.

The inauguration ceremony took place at the MTB Centre, the bank's corporate head office in the capital's Gulshan.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Mohammad Arif Hossain, managing director and CEO of D Money Bangladesh, attended the programme, according to a press release.

Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, additional managing director of the bank, Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, additional managing director, and Khalid Hossin, head of MTB Digital Banking Division, were also present.

Mahbubul Islam Rony, chief technology officer of D Money Bangladesh, and Sijraj Siddiquey (Shakil), chief business officer, were among others present.