Monthlong Sheltech fair begins

Md Sharif Hossain Bhuiyan, executive director (operations) of Sheltech Ltd, and Shahjahan, chief operating officer, cut a ribbon to inaugurate a property fair, styled “Sheltech Property Fair 2024”, at its head office in the capital’s West Panthapath recently. Photo: Sheltech

Sheltech (Pvt) Ltd has launched a monthlong property fair, styled "Sheltech Property Fair 2024", at its head office in the capital's West Panthapath on November 1.

Md Sharif Hossain Bhuiyan, executive director (operations) of the real estate developer, and Shahjahan, chief operating officer, inaugurated the fair at Sheltech Tower on Friday, said a press release.

The developer announced a special offer for on-spot bookings on more than 350 apartments and office spaces across over 45 projects of Sheltech in prime locations throughout the city.

The fair will remain open for visitors from 10:00am to 6:00pm every day.

AKM Rafiul Islam, head of sales and marketing of the real estate developer, along with senior officials of Sheltech, were also present.