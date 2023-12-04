MGH joins hands with Microsoft

MGH Group recently joined hands with Microsoft Cloud Solutions to revolutionise cloud infrastructure with Microsoft Azure.

The strategic alliance, titled "Building tomorrow on Azure", signed at MGH Group's head office in Banani, centres on integrating Microsoft cloud technologies into MGH's core operations.

Elevate Solutions Ltd, in partnership with Microsoft Bangladesh, leads the charge as the cloud solutions provider, driving seamless integration, says a press release.

MGH Group, a multinational conglomerate operating in 23 countries with over 60 offices including Global Headquartered in Singapore, has chosen Elevate Solutions Limited after 2 years of granular assessments, for their cloud migration journey.

Leveraging the power of Microsoft's Azure cloud infrastructure, MGH aims to redefine industry standards, enhance operational efficiency, and position itself as a frontrunner in the ever-evolving landscape of the logistics including 3PL/4PL and supply chain industry.