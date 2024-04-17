MetLife, Dhaka University strike MoU on career development opportunities

Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, treasurer of the University of Dhaka, Prof Hasina Sheykh, chairman of the department of banking and insurance at the faculty of business studies, and Ala Uddin, deputy managing director and chief financial officer of MetLife Bangladesh, pose for photographs after signing a memorandum of understanding at the university in Dhaka recently. Photo: MetLife Bangladesh

MetLife Bangladesh recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the department of banking and insurance of the University of Dhaka.

Prof Hasina Sheykh, chairman of the department, and Ala Uddin, deputy managing director and chief financial officer of the life-insurer, penned the MoU at the university, the insurer said in a press release.

Through this MoU, students of the department will have enhanced access to internship, employment and career development opportunities at MetLife.

The MoU is part of MetLife's continued efforts to build trust and develop talented resources for the insurance sector in Bangladesh.

The University of Dhaka is the leading public university in Bangladesh, nurturing numerous professionals in various fields every year.

Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, treasurer of the university, Naheed Rabbani, professor of the banking and insurance department, Sadia Noor Khan, associate professor, and Tauhidul Alam, additional managing director and chief HR officer of the life-insurer, and Nowfel Anower, additional managing director and chief marketing officer, were among those present.