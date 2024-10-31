MA Jabbar becomes new president of Bezia

MA Jabbar, managing director of DBL Group, has been elected as the president of the Bangladesh Economic Zones Investors' Association (Bezia).

Jabbar is the adviser to the Bangladesh Ceramic Manufacturers and Exporters Association, and convener of the Bangladesh Semiconductor Industries Association.

He is a board member of Global Compact Network Bangladesh, trustee board member of CSR Center Bangladesh, represents DBL in the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Bangladesh and advisory committee member of the British International Investment, said a press release.

Passionate about corporate social responsibility and sustainability, Jabbar is highly aware of and compliant to the changing flows in global markets. He has been instrumental in developing a good reputation and continued successes for DBL Group.

His dynamic leadership brought growth opportunities for the company, resulting in the evolution of more diversified industries for the group.

In a span of three decades, the group has grown into a diversified conglomerate of apparels, textiles, ceramic tiles, pharmaceuticals, sewing thread, dyed fibre and yarn, accessories, dredging, infrastructure, telecom, VLSI, information technology, digital solutions and retail industries.

DBL had an annual turnover of $1 billion for the year 2023-24 and employs more than 47,000 people.

Through a wide range of programmes aimed at the improvement of the lives of workers and local communities and reducing the impact on the environment, Jabbar regularly engages with a broad range of stakeholders, including UN agencies, development financial institutions, development organisations and fashion retail brands.

He is a graduate in computer science from the University of Texas in Dallas, the US.

The other members of Bezia elected in the election are Rupali H Chowdhury, Sharif Zahir, Matiur Rahman, Md Halimuzzaman, A Mannan Khan, Mostafa Kamal, Ameir Alihussain, Md Sarwar Kamal, Arif Dowla, Ali Ahmed, Md Mustafa Haider, Tahsin Aman, Shamsul Huda, Delwar H Titu, Humayun Rashid, MHM Fairoz, and Abdul Mannan Bhuiyan.