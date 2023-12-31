Libra Infusions declares 80% dividends

Roushon Alam, managing director and CEO of Libra Infusions Ltd, presides over the company’s 43rd annual general meeting, which was held virtually recently. Photo: Libra Infusions

Libra Infusions Ltd, a subsidiary of Libra Group, declared 80 percent dividends, including 30 percent cash dividend, for the financial year 2020-2021.

The approval was given at the company's 43rd annual general meeting, which was held virtually recently, the company said in a press release.

Roushon Alam, managing director and CEO of the company, presided over the meeting, where Saira Mariam Alam and Monami Alam, directors of the company, were present.

Among others, NI Chowdhury, independent director, KM Kawsar Ali, nominee director, ANM Mainuddin, chief financial officer, and Md Shafiqul Islam Bhuyan, company secretary, joined the event.