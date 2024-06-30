LankaBangla Finance upgrades PCI DSS certification

AKM Kamruzzaman, acting managing director of LankaBangla Finance, receive a certificate from representatives of Enterprise Infosec Consultants at the former’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: LankaBangla Finance

LankaBangla Finance upgraded to the latest version of the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS, version 4) certification, endorsed by VISA, Mastercard and other major card brands.

PCI DSS, a security standard for major branded cards, is overseen by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC).

Enterprise Infosec Consultants, the local agent of the PCI SSC in Bangladesh, distributed the certificate.

This certification acknowledges the company's adherence to the mandatory controls established by the PCI SSC, utilising advanced technology to ensure the effectiveness, efficiency, confidentiality, and integrity of its credit card business operations.

Achieving this certification demonstrates LankaBangla Finance's strong commitment to credit card security and makes it the first non-bank financial institution (NBFI) in Bangladesh to receive this accreditation.

AKM Kamruzzaman, acting managing director of the NBFI, said: "This significant achievement underscores our commitment to rigorous payment card security, affirming our dedication to protecting our clients' sensitive information."

"This certification affirms our adherence to compliance requirements and the principles of data security: confidentiality, integrity and availability. Our processes are now more closely aligned with the organisation's strategy and objectives," he added.

This certification, required by the Bangladesh Bank for card business operators, reflects LankaBangla Finance's commitment to regulatory compliance.

Leveraging extensive experience and expertise, LankaBangla Finance provides financial solutions across digital platforms.