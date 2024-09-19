LankaBangla Finance launches a co-branded credit card for CMSMEs

Humaira Azam, managing director of LankaBangla Finance PLC, Asikul Alam Khan, chief executive officer of PriyoShop, and Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager for Bangladesh at Mastercard, attend the launch of a co-branded credit card at the Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel in Dhaka recently. Photo: LankaBangla Finance

LankaBangla Finance, in collaboration with Mastercard and PriyoShop, an on-demand B2B marketplace, recently launched a co-branded credit card, named "LankaBangla PriyoShop Co-Branded Titanium Mastercard Credit Card", for the cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs).

The card will enable over 5,000 merchants on the PriyoShop platform to seamlessly process digital payments through the PriyoShop platform and point of sale (POS) terminals, with additional merchants gaining access in subsequent phases.

Humaira Azam, managing director of LankaBangla Finance PLC, Asikul Alam Khan, chief executive officer of PriyoShop, and Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager for Bangladesh at Mastercard, inaugurated the card at the Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel, said a press release.

"Our collaboration with Mastercard and PriyoShop to launch this co-branded credit card marks a significant step in providing CMSMEs with the financial tools they need to grow and thrive," said Humaira.

Khan said, "This card will play an integral role in our retailers' financials and payment experiences."

"This launch is in line with Mastercard's commitment to promote digital payments adoption among communities in Bangladesh," said Kamal.

Khurshed Alam, senior executive vice-president and head of retail business of the bank, Dipty Mandal, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Priyoshop, and Sohail Alim, account management director of the global digital payment company, along with other senior officials from the organisations were also present.