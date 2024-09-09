Organisation News
Star Business Report
Mon Sep 9, 2024 12:30 AM
Last update on: Mon Sep 9, 2024 12:40 AM

Organisation News

Labour unrest caused at least Tk 5,000cr loss: MCCI

MCCI expresses concern over worsening law and order situation

Labour unrest in several industrial belts after the August regime change might have caused at least Tk 5,000 crore in losses as production and distribution suffered and many factories came under attack, according to the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI).

"We have come to know that over a hundred factories came under attacks amid unrest and over 200 factories had to shutter," said Secretary General and CEO of MCCI Farooq Ahmed citing the estimate.

He shared the amount at a discussion on the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Bangladesh yesterday.

The MCCI and Policy Exchange Bangladesh (PEB) supported by Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), UK organised the event at its office in Gulshan, Dhaka.

Ahmed said no specific survey has been carried out so far to ascertain the amount of losses. The guestimate is made based on the discussion with the top businessmen.

The amount of losses could be higher, he added.

