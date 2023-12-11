Kohinoor Chemical Company declares 50% dividends

Mohammad Obaidul Karim, chairman of Kohinoor Chemical Company (Bangladesh) Ltd, presides over the company’s 36th annual general meeting, which was held virtually recently. The meeting announced 50 percent dividends, including 40 percent cash dividend, for the financial year that ended on June 30, 2023. Photo: Kohinoor Chemical Company

Kohinoor Chemical Company (Bangladesh) Ltd has approved a 50 percent dividend, including 40 percent cash dividend, for the financial year that ended on June 30, 2023.

The approval was given at the company's 36th annual general meeting (AGM), which was held virtually recently, read a press release.

Mohammad Obaidul Karim, chairman of the company, presided over the meeting, where the audited financial statements for the financial year 2022-2023 were presented.

Md Rezaul Karim, managing director of the company, Md Ebadul Karim, director, Prof Anwar Hossain and Kazi Mamun Ul Asraf, independent directors, Mohammad Shamim Kabir, company secretary, and Abu Bakar Siddique, chief financial officer of the company, joined meeting.