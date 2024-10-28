Iqbal Mahmud appointed as Nestlé Bangladesh board member

Syed Iqbal Mahmud Hossain, sales director of Nestlé Bangladesh PLC, has been appointed as a board member of the company, effective from October 15 this year.

Hossain, a seasoned sales expert, has excelled in various roles at Nestlé, including serving Nestlé as an expatriate to India, Nestlé said in a press release.

He was appointed as a sales director in 2011 due to his exceptional talent, innovative demand-generation ideas, and visionary leadership.

In recognition of his achievements, he was awarded the "Sales Director of the Year" by the Bangladesh Brand Forum in 2022.