InterContinental Dhaka becomes hospitality partner of MEDEXPO-2024

Ashwani Nayar, general manager of the InterContinental Dhaka, and Kazi Wahidul Alam, managing director of Triune Group, pose for photographs while signing a memorandum of understanding at the former’s office in the capital recently. Photo: Triune Group

InterContinental Dhaka recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Triune Group to become the hospitality partner of the 10th healthcare and medical equipment exhibition, styled "MEDEXPO-2024".

Triune Group will organise the three-day exhibition to be held at the Ruposhi Bangla Grand Ball Room of InterContinental Dhaka from November 6.

Entry to the exhibition will be open for all from 10am to 8pm every day.

Ashwani Nayar, general manager of the hotel, and Kazi Wahidul Alam, managing director of Triune Group, penned the MoU at the former's office in the capital, said a press release.

National Professor AK Azad Khan, chairman of the Health Sector Reform Commission of the Interim Government and president of the Diabetic Association of Bangladesh, is expected to formally inaugurate the exhibition as chief guest.

This year, it is expected to be participated by leading hospitals and healthcare service providers from India, Thailand and hosts Bangladesh.

Besides, renowned hospital, diagnostic and medical equipment manufacturers and suppliers will showcase their latest state-of-the-art products during the exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, Nayar appreciated Triune Group's initiative of organising such an exhibition to showcase the advancements in the healthcare and medical science and technology sectors.

He said that this would greatly benefit medical professionals, health sector entrepreneurs and healthcare service seekers in the country.

Alam welcomed InterContinental Dhaka for joining hands in organising the event as the Hospitality Partner and informed that MEDEXPO will provide a platform for direct interactions among various stakeholders of the healthcare and medical sectors.

He hoped that both the sellers and buyers of various medical equipment, products, and healthcare services would be benefitted from the exhibition.

Other senior officials from both organisations were also present.