Organisation News
Star Business Desk
Tue Jan 23, 2024 10:00 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 23, 2024 10:05 PM

Most Viewed

Organisation News

ICMAB gets new president

Star Business Desk
Tue Jan 23, 2024 10:00 PM Last update on: Tue Jan 23, 2024 10:05 PM

Md Salim Uddin, chairman of Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation, has been elected as president of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) for a one-year term (2024).

Salim Uddin is currently working as a professor in the department of accounting at the University of Chittagong. He is also working as chairman of Union Bank Ltd, said a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Mahtab Uddin Ahmed and Akhtaruzzaman were elected vice-presidents of the institute, while SM Zahir Uddin Haider and Abdul Matin Patwary were elected as secretary and treasurer respectively.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

৬৯ দিন কারাভোগের পর মুক্তি পেলেন শ্রমিক নেতা বাবুল

গত ১০ জানুয়ারি জামিন পেলেও, আইনি জটিলতায় এতদিন তিনি মুক্তি পাননি।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

খুলনায় মাছ ব্যবসায়ীকে গুলি করে হত্যা

১৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification