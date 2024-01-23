ICMAB gets new president
Md Salim Uddin, chairman of Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation, has been elected as president of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) for a one-year term (2024).
Salim Uddin is currently working as a professor in the department of accounting at the University of Chittagong. He is also working as chairman of Union Bank Ltd, said a press release.
Mahtab Uddin Ahmed and Akhtaruzzaman were elected vice-presidents of the institute, while SM Zahir Uddin Haider and Abdul Matin Patwary were elected as secretary and treasurer respectively.
