ICCB organises roundtable on digitalising international trade

Salman Fazlur Rahman, adviser to the prime minister for private industry and investment, attends a roundtable on “Digitalising International Trade in Bangladesh” organised by ICC Bangladesh in Dhaka recently. Photo: ICC Bangladesh

The International Chamber of Commerce Bangladesh (ICCB) recently organised a roundtable on "Digitalising International Trade in Bangladesh" in Dhaka.

Salman Fazlur Rahman, adviser to the prime minister for private industry and investment, participated as chief guest, according to a press release.

Edimon Ginting, country director of Asian Development Bank, Rupa Chanda, director of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific at the UN, Iftekhar Alam, regional head of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation, and Pamela Mar, managing director of the Digital Standards Initiative of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), were present.

Among others, Mahbubur Rahman, president of ICCB, AK Azad and Naser Ezaz Bijoy, vice-presidents, Kutubuddin Ahmed, executive board member, Ataur Rahman, secretary general, and Muhammad A (Rumee) Ali, chairman of ICCB banking commission, were also present.