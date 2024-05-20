ICB develops mobile app to facilitate services

The Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) recently developed a mobile application "MyICB-Biniyog Hather Muthoy", integrating the services of ICB and its three subsidiaries in a bid to improve the quality of investor service, simplify services and bring various office services in hand.

ICB's subsidiaries are ICB Asset Management Company Ltd (IAMCL), ICB Capital Management Ltd (ICML) and ICB Securities Trading Company Ltd (ISTCL).

The state-owned investment bank has already taken a raft of initiatives to transform ICB into a technology and knowledge-based institution through the use of 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR) technology. As a part of it, the corporation launched the app which will save time, money and labour, said a press release.

ICB's mobile app operates on the android operating system, available for free on the Google play store, ensuring easy access and user-friendly functionality.

supported both Bangla and English languages, the app has four separate icons for ICB and its three subsidiaries.

The investors can easily avail the services from home by accessing the "MyICB" app. They can download tax and investment certificates, renew the loan taken, enhance the tenure and access account statement of advance against the unit.

Even an investor can calculate the loan amount he or she can avail against the unit he or she holds by using the calculator in the app.

They can transfer and deposit money using bank account and mobile financial services in their investment account and against the ICB unit registration number.

With the evolving technological landscape, the app will continuously enhance its service features for bringing all services of ICB in the hand of investors along with the following future plans: introducing AI for personalised investment advice, predicting market trends, and optimising portfolios based on individual investor profiles.