ICB declares 35% cash dividend

The Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) announced a 35 percent cash dividend for the financial year that ended on June 30, 2024.

The announcement came from the corporation's 56th fund related meeting at its head office in Dhaka today, according to a press release.

ICB unit fund and repurchase price of ICB unit certificate was fixed at Tk 271, which will be effective from September 15.

Prof Abu Ahmed, chairman of the board of directors of ICB, presided over the meeting.

Md Abul Hossain, managing director of ICB, along with members of the board directors, were also present.