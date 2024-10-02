ICB celebrates 48th founding anniversary

Prof Abu Ahmed, chairman of the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh, cuts a cake to inaugurate the corporation’s 48th founding anniversary at its head office in Dhaka on Tuesday. Photo: ICB

The Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) celebrated its 48th founding anniversary on Tuesday with the theme of "ICB helps in time of crisis in the capital market".

The bank chalked out different programmes, including discussion, cake-cutting ceremony, doa and milad mahfil, to mark the founding anniversary at its head office, branches and sub-branches across the country.

Prof Abu Ahmed, chairman of the ICB, inaugurated the programme at the corporation's head office in Dhaka, said a press release.

Md Abul Hossain, managing director of ICB, chief executive officers of three subsidiaries and general managers of ICB, along with other employees, were also present at the event.