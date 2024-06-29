Organisation News
Star Business Desk
Sat Jun 29, 2024 10:17 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 29, 2024 10:21 PM

ICB achieves APA appreciation

Md Abul Hossain, managing director of the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh, receives an appreciation certificate from Md Abdur Rahman Khan, secretary of the Financial Institutions Division (FID) the ministry of finance, at the FID conference room in Dhaka recently. Photo: Investment Corporation of Bangladesh

The Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) was awarded for securing third position among the non-bank financial institutions in the evaluation of the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) for the fiscal year 2022-2023.

Md Abdur Rahman Khan, secretary of the Financial Institutions Division (FID) of the ministry of finance, handed over the appreciation certificate to Md Abul Hossain, managing director of the ICB, at the FID conference room in Dhaka recently, according to a press release.

Later, Abdur Rahman and Abul Hossain signed the APA for FY25.

Among others, Md Azimuddin Biswas, joint secretary of the FID, and senior officials of FID and ICB were also present.

