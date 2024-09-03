HSBC Bangladesh wins International Retail Bank of the Year by ABF

The bank won the award for four years in a row

Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) Bangladesh has been awarded the International Retail Bank of the Year for the fourth consecutive year by the Asian Banking & Finance (ABF).

HSBC Bangladesh also won the Best Marketing and Brand Initiative of the year for the second time in a row, said a press release.

The Asian Banking & Finance Awards programme aims to honour top banks and financial companies in the Asia Pacific region that are reshaping retail banking landscapes through innovative products and services and implementing effective strategies.

The awards ceremony was held recently at Marina Bay Sands, in Singapore.

"Winning the accolades from ABF successively, reaffirms our strengths to meet the evolving international banking requirements and our consistent commitment to support our retail customers," said Md Mahbub ur Rahman, chief executive officer, HSBC Bangladesh.

Tanmi Haque, head of Wealth and Personal Banking at HSBC Bangladesh, remarked on the recent streak of victories, emphasising the significance of customer centricity in HSBC's operations.