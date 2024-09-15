Hatil wins SDG Brand Champion Award

Selim H Rahman, managing director and chairman of Hatil, receives an award from Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the ministry of environment, forest and climate change, in the SDG Brand Champion Award 2024 at the Le Meridien Dhaka recently. Photo: Hatil

Hatil recently won the SDG Brand Champion Award 2024 in the category of "SDG Brand Champion in Responsible Consumption and Production" for the furniture brand's unique waste management process.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and the Ministry of Water Resources, handed over the prize to Selim H Rahman, managing director and chairman of the furniture brand, at the Le Meridien Dhaka, according to a press release.

"Hatil is dedicated to fostering a sustainable future. Through innovative practices and responsible sourcing, we strive to minimise our environmental footprint and contribute positively to our nation," said Rahman.

By repurposing waste materials and minimising their carbon footprint, Hatil has transformed dust into fuel briquettes and scrap fabrics into foam for durable furniture pieces.

The innovative approach reduces environmental impact while ensuring resource efficiency.

As a trusted brand, Hatil continues to inspire industries to adopt sustainable business models that balance economic growth with environmental responsibility.

Among others, Md Mizanur Rahman Mamun, director for finance and accounts of the furniture brand, Moshiur Rahman, director for sales and marketing, and Md Rezaul Karim, company secretary, were also present.