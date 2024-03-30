HATIL, Kaz Software sign MoU to enhance website, app

Shafiqur Rahman, director of HATIL, and Sharif Khan, director of Kaz Software, exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding at the former’s corporate headquarters in Dhaka recently. Photo: HATIL

HATIL recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Kaz Software, a software development company in Bangladesh, to utilise advanced technologies to enhance HATIL's e-commerce platform, website and mobile app.

Shafiqur Rahman, director of the furniture brand, and Sharif Khan, director of the software development company, inked the MoU at the former's corporate headquarters in Dhaka, read a press release.

Through this MoU, Kaz Software aims to enhance HATIL's online presence by making it scalable, future-proof, and of international standards.

The process will involve implementing a technically advanced solution, incorporating features such as 3D visualisation, dynamic color selection, and customisable features, providing HATIL's customers with greater flexibility and choices.

Among others, Iftekhar Alam, senior IT manager of HATIL, Wahid Choudhury, chief executive officer, and Shawal Siddique, chief technology officer, were also present.