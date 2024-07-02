Hatil, Green Savers strike deal on green initiative

Selim H Rahman, chairman and managing director of Hatil, and Ahsan Rony, founder of Green Savers, shake hands and exchange signed documents of an agreement at the former’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Hatil

Hatil recently signed an agreement with Green Savers to launch a campaign, styled "Green Initiative", geared towards nurturing nature for a better future.

Selim H Rahman, chairman and managing director of Hatil, and Ahsan Rony, founder of Green Savers, penned the deal at the former's head office in Dhaka, according to a press release.

The campaign seeks to raise awareness and actively contribute to environmental sustainability through tree plantation activities.

The primary motive of the campaign is to imprint a culture of environmental responsibility.

Environmental disasters are increasing rapidly, and Bangladesh is at high risk of the threat of climate change, the main cause of which is deforestation.

With only 15 percent of its land covered by forests, Bangladesh is heavily affected by pollution and facing fast deforestation.

So, Hatil has partnered with Green Savers to amplify the impact of the campaign, read the press release.

From now on, the furniture brand will give a tree to its customers for every piece of furniture purchased from Hatil showrooms in Dhaka. Green Savers will plant the tree on their behalf.

This initiative aligns with Hatil's long-term vision of integrating sustainability into its operations.

Moreover, Hatil avoids deforestation in Bangladesh and sources its wood from responsibly-managed forests from abroad, the press release added.

Initiatives such as sourcing wood from FSC-certified companies, implementing effective waste management practices, and generating renewable energy in its manufacturing processes represents Hatil's commitment to sustainability.

Moshiur Rahman, director for sales and marketing at Hatil, and Syed MD Tariq, chief operating officer of DotBirth, were also present.